Fireflies Washed Away for Wednesday Contest
September 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets postponed their game Wednesday night at SRP Park due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm Thursday.
Both teams have yet to announce their starters for tomorrow's twin bill.
Columbia has one homestand remaining in the 2021 campaign from August 14-19. There's plenty of fun in store, including a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday Day and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. In addition to the drink specials, the Fireflies will pull out all the stops for their promotions, hosting Grateful Dead Night Friday and Wands and Wizards Night Saturday. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.
