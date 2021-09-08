Fireflies Washed Away for Wednesday Contest

September 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets postponed their game Wednesday night at SRP Park due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm Thursday.

Both teams have yet to announce their starters for tomorrow's twin bill.

Columbia has one homestand remaining in the 2021 campaign from August 14-19. There's plenty of fun in store, including a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday Day and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. In addition to the drink specials, the Fireflies will pull out all the stops for their promotions, hosting Grateful Dead Night Friday and Wands and Wizards Night Saturday. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.