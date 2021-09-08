Connor Norby Homers as 'Birds Drop Second Straight to FredNats

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds dropped their second straight contest to the Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

For the second straight game, the Nationals (38-72) turned a leadoff baserunner in the first into a run off the Shorebirds (61-49).

Jacob Young doubled to right to start the game and then came around to score after back-to-back groundouts.

Connor Norby tied the game in the bottom of the first with a solo homer to left, his third of the season, for the Shorebirds.

The Nationals loaded the bases with one in the fourth and managed to break the game open. Jordy Barley dumped a double into shallow right to plate two before a throwing error then allowed another runner and Barley to score to make it 5-1.

The Shorebirds rallied in the fourth. With one out Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo singled before Jacob Teter walked to load the bases. John Rhodes then forced home a run with a free pass before a wild pitch scored another run to cut it to 5-3. Delmarva ended up stranding the bases loaded however, as that ended being the final scoring done in the game.

Lucas Knowles (2-1) collected the win for the FredNats with three shutout frames, allowing just a hit and a walk while punching out four.

Shane Davis (4-6) swallowed the loss for Delmarva after giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out six.

Michael Kirian earned his first FredNats save in his debut appearance, firing two scoreless frames, allowing a hit and striking out one.

The Shorebirds will try to snap their three-game slide on Thursday, September 9 against the FredNats. Peter Van Loon (0-1, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Shorebirds against Andry Lara (0-0, -.--) for the FredNats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 960 AM with Sam Jellinek on the call.

