Jackets Postponed, to Play Doubleheader Thursday, September 9th

September 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North. Augusta, SC - Wednesday's game against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) has been postponed and will be made up on Thursday as a doubleheader for the final Thirsty Thursday of 2021. The first game will start at 5:05 EDT with game number two to follow thirty minutes after. Both games will be seven innings long.

Fans can exchange tickets for any game between Thursday, September 9th and Sunday September 12th as the GreenJackets play in their final homestand of 2021. If you have tickets to Thursday night's game, you can get into both games with one ticket. For further questions on exchanging tonight's tickets, contact the GreenJackets Box Office.

With two games on Thursday, it means TWICE the fun. Atlanta Braves first round pick in 2021, Ryan Cusick, is set to start Game #1of the doubleheader and gates will open at 4:30.

Auggie's Reading Night will now be on Friday, September 10th as part of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night.

Comfort Keeper's Baseball Bingo has been moved to Saturday, September 11th as part of the GreenJackets "BEE A FAN" appreciation weekend.

Also on Saturday, September 11th, fans can bid on the GreenJackets Military uniforms with all proceeds benefitting Forces United.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, September 7th - Sunday, September 12th vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

DOUBLEHEADER, Thursday, September 9th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 5:05 p.m.

* It's DOUBLE the FUN. Two baseball games with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. * IT'S THE LAST Thirsty Thursday OF THE SEASON! Come pack SRP Park as we celebrate Fall and the end of the 2021 season thanks to our friends at KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. * The first 500 fans will receive a Leidos Collector's Koozie Giveaway! * ID Night! Show your Military, Police, Fire, EMS, Healthcare, Teacher and College ID to get a $5 general/SRO Ticket (50% off) * $1 PBR and Natural Light all night long and all draft beer and 21 oz Coca-Cola Fountain Soda half price from 6:00-8:00 PM. * Clash of Cans benefitting Golden Harvest Food Bank * Bring canned food items and fill your college's bin while supporting a great cause. * 5th Annual SRP Park Corn Hole Tournament * Grab a partner and see if you can claim the crown for 2021. Register at the Shepeard Community Blood Center Guest Relations Booth as you enter the Main Gate. Tournament will take place at the Budweiser Back Nine. 1_st__ place prize is $100 cash and 2 team signed bats. 2__nd__ place is $20 Dicks Sporting Goods Gift Cards and 2 team signed baseballs. _

Friday, September 10th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 7:05 p.m.

- Entertainment begins at 6:00pm

- Augusta Technical College Manufacturing Night

o Come check out kisosks and booths on the main concourse showcasing may of the great manufacturing opportunities available here in the CSRA.

- Hot Prospect Poster Giveaway

o _In honor of our new affiliation with the Braves this season we have a great keepsake poster featuring the Braves Top Prospects playing in Augusta to commemorate thanks to our friends at Augusta Technical College! The first 1,000 fans will receive a poster with Ryan Cusick, Vaughn Grissom and Joey Estes on it. _

- Feature Friday

o "Feature Friday," highlights a Chef-inspired hamburger and hotdog, and special theme nights. The ENTIRE Keg Stand is half-priced drafts from 6:00-8:00 p.m...You heard that correctly: THE ENTIRE KEG STAND.

- Braves BUZZfest - Let's see your RED!

o Red Out Braves BUZZfest will pay homage to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves. Your GreenJackets will be wearing Braves "Red" Jerseys so make sure to wear your red!

* Auggie's Reading Program Day 4 presented by California Dreaming, Kona Ice, Putt Putt Fun Center and SRP FCU! * Students who participated in Auggie's Reading Program will have the opportunity to hang out and watch the Jackets play with their lovable mascot! The following counties can use their voucher for this game: Aiken County, Burke County, Edgefield County, Barnwell County, McDuffie County, and Lincoln County.

Saturday, September 11th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:05 p.m.

- Entertainment begins at 4:30pm

- Never Forget - 20th Anniversary of 9/11

o Flag Giveaway for the first 500 guests

- BOOMing Fireworks Show

o Back-to-Back BOOMing fireworks shows? You can't miss one of the most popular nights of the year in the CSRA!

* The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game concert from CSRA's Own Gone Again! * Guests can enjoy $2 off White Claw until first pitch * Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets! * SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Series - Last one! * All draft SweetWater Brewing Company Drafts are only $5 until 8pm in a collectors 21 oz cup! It's presented by SweetWater Brewing Company * Comort Keeper's Baseball Bingo on a Saturday?! Yep. Grab a card when you come through the gates and play along! * The Jackets will be wearing the specialty themed military-themed jerseys for the final time this season. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds benefiting ForcesUnited.

Sunday, September 12th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:35 p.m.

* Entertainment begins at 5:00pm * Service Industry Night - Show your paystub or work I.D. for $5 general admission/SRO Ticket (50% off) * LAST GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON - IT'S A LUAU PARTY - BEE a Fan Appreciation Night * Aloha! Let's celebrate YOU. The greatest fans in Minor League Baseball as we wrap-up another great season. Prize giveaways, specials and FUN all night long * Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game! * Last BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza of the season presented by Medical College of Georgia * White Claw Pregame Concert Series * The White Claw Pre-Game Concert will feature Josh Hilley (5:00-6:10 p.m.) * Post-Game Kids Run the Bases * Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.