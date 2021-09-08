Barley Laps Shorebirds, Leads FredNats to 5-3 Win

September 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALISBURY, MD - A "little league" grand slam from Jordy Barley provided all the offense the Fredericksburg Nationals needed on Wednesday night in a 5-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds.

With the bases loaded in the third, Barley hit a two-run double off Shane Davis and circled the bases on a throwing error from right field to turn a 1-1 tie into a 5-1 lead. A solid bullpen effort from Lucas Knowles (W, 2-1) and Michael Kirian (S, 1) gave the FredNats their second win in a row.

Jacob Young began the game with a double to right field against Ty Blach, and scored on a Barley groundout. Delmarva evened the score in the bottom of the inning with a Connor Norby solo homer.

Fredericksburg starter Rodney Theophile lasted 4.0 innings, allowing two more runs in the fourth thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. He stranded the potential tying runs in scoring position, however, and handed the ball to Knowles in the fifth with a 5-3 lead.

Knowles struck out the side in order in the fifth inning, and contributed 3.0 scoreless innings to earn the win. Kirian came on for the eighth in his FredNats debut and got the final six outs for the save.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Thursday. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.