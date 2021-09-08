RiverDogs-Pelicans Postponed on Wednesday Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scheduled game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night was postponed due to rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, on Thursday evening. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Ticketholders for the postponed game on Wednesday will receive a credit in their MyTickets account good for a ticket to another RiverDogs home game in the 2021 season. Those credits will be received on Thursday morning.

Thursday's games will occur on the final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the season. $1 beers will be available around the ballpark with DJ Natty Heavy dropping beats in the Ashley View Pub.

Tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

