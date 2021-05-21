Fireflies Team up with Prisma Health on In-Game Vaccination Site

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they have partnered with Prisma Health to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Segra Park during the 2021 baseball season.

Fans who wish to be vaccinated can get their first shot at a Fireflies game on Friday, May 28 or Saturday, May 29. The vaccine will be administered inside the ballpark, along the concourse by the Crescent Patio in right field, to all fans wishing to receive the vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine being deployed by Prisma Health has been approved for all South Carolinians ages 12 and over.

Fans do not need to pre-register to get their first shot; walk-up appointments will be accepted. Vaccines can be administered by Prisma Health clinical staff at any point from the opening of gates on each night until the vaccination site shuts down at the end of the seventh inning.

"This is a great opportunity for fans that may not yet have gotten their vaccination to get theirs in a very unique, festive atmosphere," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "Our thanks go out to Prisma Health for affording our fans who wish to get a vaccine the opportunity to do so at Segra Park. The Fireflies have chipped in great added benefits - including a free ticket for participating fans to receive their second doses three weeks later."

Dr. Rick Scott, the chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, said, "The Prisma Health team is dedicated to caring for our community during this pandemic and every day. Throughout the entire COVID-19 response, we are proud of everything that our team members, nurses, and physicians have given to help our community. We also are proud of our partnerships with organizations like the Fireflies who are helping us get shot in the arms of our community but there is much left to do!"

Every fan who receives the vaccine at the game on May 28 or 29 will get a free Fireflies hat and a ticket voucher to attend the June 18 or 19 Fireflies game, where they can obtain their second-dose to become fully vaccinated.

Tickets for the May 28 and 29 games are on sale now and can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com.

