Wood Ducks Pitching Surrenders Three Home Runs in Loss to Charleston

May 21, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - After surrendering three homeruns, the Down East Wood Ducks (11-5) fell to the Charleston RiverDogs (9-7), 7-2 Friday night. The Wood Ducks trailed from beginning to end, only scoring two runs on five total hits.

The Wood Ducks played from behind all game in their loss to the Charleston RiverDogs. After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Down East entered the top of the fifth trailing 4-0. Keithron Moss launched his first homerun of the season to put the Woodies on the scoreboard and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Charleston added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Down East was able to put one more run on the board in the top of the eighth. Luisangel Acuña singled with two outs and scored from first on a double by Dustin Harris to make the score 5-2 but that is where the scoring stopped for the Woodies. In total, Down East managed just five hits off Charleston pitchers.

Tekoah Roby (0-2) took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Nic Laio was first out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks and he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Marc Church made his Down East debut and was the final pitcher used on the night. He pitched two innings allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Down East looks to bounce back against the RiverDogs on Saturday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. The Wood Ducks will send RH Nick Krauth (0-0, 0.93) to the hill while Charleston will start RH Cole Wilcox (0-0, 2.25).

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

[cidimage007.png@01D74D88.E3D7F130] NOTICE: This e-mail communication and any attachments which accompany it are expressly intended to be sent to and used solely by the recipient identified in this communication and constitute confidential correspondence between the sender and the intended recipient. If you receive this e-mail in error or are not the intended recipient, please inform noc@texasrangers.com immediately and delete this e-mail and any attachments (as well as any copies) from your information systems. If you are not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that you are prohibited from disclosing, using, disseminating, or reproducing all or any portion (or conveying to any other person the substance of any portion) of this communication or any attachments thereto. This e-mail is being transmitted by an individual who has been authorized to hold an e-mail account maintained by Rangers Baseball LLC (the "Rangers"), and as such, the Rangers reserve the right to monitor all communications to and from this e-mail account. The views or opinions contained in this e-mail and any attachments are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Rangers, and as such the Rangers are not responsible for its content or any misuse or unauthorized disclosure of its content. bnQuDQo= --_000_7AD54BBFF7994327A0F1092612C83E98woodducksbaseballcom_ Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: v:*

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: mdavis@woodducksbaseball.com

Friday, May 21st, 2021

Wood Ducks Pitching Surrenders Three Homeruns in Loss to Charleston

Moss and Harris drive in both Down East runs

Kinston, N.C. - After surrendering three homeruns, the Down East Wood Ducks (11-5) fell to the Charleston RiverDogs (9-7), 7-2 Friday night. The Wood Ducks trailed from beginning to end, only scoring two runs on five total hits.

The Wood Ducks played from behind all game in their loss to the Charleston RiverDogs. After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Down East entered the top of the fifth trailing 4-0. Keithron Moss launched his first homerun of the season to put the Woodies on the scoreboard and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Charleston added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Down East was able to put one more run on the board in the top of the eighth. Luisangel Acuña singled with two outs and scored from first on a double by Dustin Harris to make the score 5-2 but that is where the scoring stopped for the Woodies. In total, Down East managed just five hits off Charleston pitchers.

Tekoah Roby (0-2) took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Nic Laio was first out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks and he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Marc Church made his Down East debut and was the final pitcher used on the night. He pitched two innings allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Down East looks to bounce back against the RiverDogs on Saturday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. The Wood Ducks will send RH Nick Krauth (0-0, 0.93) to the hill while Charleston will start RH Cole Wilcox (0-0, 2.25).

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.