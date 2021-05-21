Mudcats Announce Expanded Ticket Availability and New Promotions

ZEBULON - With capacity at Five County Stadium increased to 100%, the Carolina Mudcats are excited to officially release expanded ticket availability and updated promotional information for both June and July. Tickets for the upcoming summer months are now immediately available at 919-269-2287 and at carolinamudcats.com

"We are thrilled to expand our ticket availability for our fans with Five County Stadium once again operating at full capacity," said Mudcats General Manager - Business Development & Brand Marketing David Lawrence. "We had a great opening home stand and we're eager to build on that while getting folks out here to enjoy some family fun with us more and more this year."

As previously mentioned, Five County Stadium will operate at 100% capacity moving forward, but the Mudcats will hold some areas in the stadium for socially distanced seating as needed. Additionally, face coverings are no longer required to attend games at Five County Stadium.

The upcoming home stand, running from Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30, will feature season-long recurring theme nights including Poster Series Tuesdays with free Mudcats posters for the first 200 kids at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 25, Winning Wednesday on May 26, Tryon Family Dentistry Carolina Micro Brews Thursdays on Thursday, May 27, and Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sunday with post-game catch on the field on May 30.

The next home stand will also feature the first "Pescados de Carolina" game of the season with the Mudcats wearing their alternate jerseys and hats on Saturday, May 29. Carolina will additionally hand out free Pescados de Carolina face masks to the first 750 fans at the ballpark that same night at Five County Stadium.

In June, fans will see the aforementioned recurring promotional nights as well as "919 Night" featuring a long-sleeved hooded shirt giveaway on Saturday, June 5 and the annual Free Will Baptist Children's Home Paper Product Drive on Friday, June 18. The Mudcats will also host a Pescados de Carolina replica jersey giveaway night presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts on Saturday, June 19. The July promotional schedule, meanwhile, will see all of the same recurring promotional nights as well as a Micro Brews themed Hawaiian Shirts giveaway night, presented by Tryon Family Dentistry, on Saturday, July 24.

The 919 Night long-sleeved hooded shirt, Pescados de Carolina replica jersey and Micro Brews Hawaiian shirt giveaway nights are promotions previously announced in the Grand Slam ticket package. The Grand Slam ticket package is priced at just $70 and features five unique wearable souvenir giveaway items and a ticket to each of the scheduled souvenir giveaway nights planned throughout the season. In all, the Grand Slam Package includes the "919 Night" hoodie, the "Pescados de Carolina" replica jersey, the Micro Brews themed Hawaiian shirt, a pinstriped throwback Mudcats jersey on Saturday, August 7, and a military themed Mudcats jersey presented by House Autry on Saturday, August 21. Grand Slam Package mini plan holders are guaranteed to receive the giveaway items but must be present at Five County Stadium on the respective souvenir game nights to receive their items.

Season ticket packages, group options, single-game tickets and suite packages in the US Foods Club Level are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

