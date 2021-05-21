Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes at Kannapolis

May 21, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

OF Tucker Bradley has been promoted to Quad Cities

There is no corresponding move. The Columbia Fireflies active roster now sits at 29 players.

---

Tonight, the Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. RHP Cruz Noriega (0-0, 7.71 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies, while Kannapolis sends out righty Andrew Dalquist (0-0, 1.42 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark.

---

TYLER TOLBERT TRIPLES TWICE FOR FIREFLIES FIRST IN 7-1 WIN: Fireflies outfielder Tyler Tolbert legged out a pair of triples to boost the Fireflies in front of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-1 Thursday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark. That marked the first time in Fireflies (9-6) history that a player had two triples in a single game. The last player in franchise history to have two triples in a game was Jared King, who hit a pair of triples for the Savannah Sand Gnats April 4, 2014 when they played the Lakewood BlueClaws. Tolbert's first triple came in the third inning. He came around and scored after starter Yoelvin Silven (L, 0-2) balked and gave the Fireflies a 5-0 lead. Only two of the five runs that Silven allowed were earned. The second triple came in the fifth for Tolbert and brought Jake Means home to put Columbia on top 6-1.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 15 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-1 and pitchers have a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 4-4 and has spun an 6.25 ERA through 67.2 innings.

NEW WEEK, NEW STREAKS: Last night, Maikel Garcia extended his hitting streak to a team-high eight games. Darryl Collins' streak ended at seven games after an 0-3 performance where he walked twice and scored a run. During Collins seven-game streak, he was 13-31 (.419) with seven RBI. Garcia passed Diego Hernandez for the longest hitting streak for a Columbia Fireflies hitter this season. The infielder is 12-33 (.364) with seven RBI since the streak began May 11.

GETTING TO THE PEN: The Fireflies have struggled early in games this season, but as the game progresses their numbers get dynamically better. In the seventh and eighth innings this year, they are outscoring opponents 25-9, including the five runs they scored against Kannapolis last night. The bullpen has been a big reason for that. This season relievers have an 9-1 record with a 3.01 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Walter Pennington and Ismael Aquino have yet to allow an earned run this season through a combined 11.1 frames and they have notched 17 punchouts to start the season.

MARQUEZ SETS NEW MARK: Last night, Emilio Marquez spun four scoreless innings in relief while setting down nine hitters via the strikeout. The nine punchouts passed A.J. Block's eight for most strikeouts in a single game by a Fireflies pitcher this season. Block was able to accomplish the feat a pair of times so far, once May 6 at Augusta, the other May 12 vs Charleston.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 21.2 innings in three games this year and have allowed just four runs (1.66 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 37 batters (15.37/9 innings).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.