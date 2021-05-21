SC Philharmonic Dining Experience Returns to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic are partnering to bring the arts and a unique dining experience back to Segra Park on Saturday, June 5. Guests will be able to order dinner and drinks (menu here) while listening to an ensemble group under the covered concourse overlooking the diamond.

Tickets for the event are $15.00 and all proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. There will be two seatings for the event, one from 5:30-7pm and the second from 7:30-9pm. The half-hour break between the two sessions are for sanitizing surfaces and helping to maintain adequate social distancing measures.

Mask-wearing by guests is encouraged but not required. All Fireflies staff will be wearing masks.

"We're delighted that the South Carolina Philharmonic is back for their fourth dining event at Segra Park," said Fireflies Team President John Katz. "Each and every time has been well-attended and enjoyed by all guests. It's a pleasure to be able to bring the arts back to Segra Park on a regular basis."

You can buy tickets for the event. For more information on events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

