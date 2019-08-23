Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: August 23 at Rome (Game 126)

August 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- OF Jose Medina transferred to advanced-A St. Lucie

- 3B Mark Vientos activated from Columbia's injured list

Columbia Fireflies (26-33, 50-75) @ Rome Braves (30-29, 60-68)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-3, 2.70) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (10-7, 4.51)

Fri., August 23, 2019 - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 126

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia came out on the losing end in extra of the series finale against Hickory on Thursday, 3-2. This was the second extra-inning defeat to the Crawdads in the series (the Fireflies lost 9-8 in 11 on Tuesday). Jax Biggers's safety squeeze bunt in the home tenth brought in Matt Whatley from third for the game-winning run. One silver lining was Nick Conti notching his first multi-hit game as a Firefly (2-for-4, walk, run). Conti hit leadoff in back to back games on Wednesday and Thursday.

AND MOLINA, TOO: Gerson Molina was the other Firefly to log a multi-hit game on Thursday. The 23-year-old Cuban posted his third three-hit game of the year (3-for-5, double).

LOOKING FOR RESULTS: While Columbia lost two out of three to Hickory, its offense showed some encouraging signs during the series. The Fireflies tallied eight or more hits in all three games.

HAPPY TRAILS...AND WELCOME BACK: Jose Medina extended his hit streak to seven straight games on Thursday night. Soon after the game, Medina earned a promotion to the advanced-A St. Lucie Mets. Medina's second half with Columbia had been a renaissance. After hitting just .185 in 20 first-half games with the Fireflies, the outfielder posted a .273 batting average in 39 second-half games. In Medina's place, Mark Vientos has been activated from Columbia's injured list. The Mets prospect last played on August 12 and had been on the IL since August 15 with a minor lower body injury.

WHEN IN ROME: Columbia faces the Braves for the final time in 2019. The Fireflies have had great success against Rome this season (13-6 vs. the club). The season series has featured some extraordinarily close games as well. Eleven of the 19 games have been decided by three runs or fewer.

WHEN IN ROME, Pt. II: With such a large sample size of games, here's the top hitter on each team in the season series:

- C. Chambers v. ROM: .326 (14-for-43), 12 GP, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, .905 OPS

- J. Dean vs. COL: .317 (20-for-63), 16 GP, 10 R, 6 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB

THE OTHER GUYS, REHAB EDITION: On Friday, the Fireflies face a Rome lineup that features two major league rehabbers. Braves starting shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Austin Riley will hit second and third respectively. Swanson has started at short for Atlanta for the past three seasons while Riley made his major league debut for the Braves this year. Swanson has missed much of the last month with a heel injury and Riley has been sidelined for two weeks with a partially torn knee ligament.

