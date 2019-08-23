GreenJackets Beat Legends 2-1 in Six-Inning Game

August 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (69-59, 32-27) defeated the Lexington Legends (62-67, 25-35) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night. The game was called due to weather conditions after six-innings. The GreenJackets improve to 15-3 against Lexington this year as they take the series opener.

After the GreenJackets struggled to score runs the previous three days against the Asheville Tourists, they got right to work in the 1st inning. Simon Whiteman sprinted home from 3rd base on a passed ball, and the Jackets grabbed an early 1-0 advantage. The GreenJackets threatened in the 2nd inning, but they ended up having two men thrown out at home plate.

Lexington answered in the 5th inning. After Nate Eaton stole 2nd, and the ball went into centerfield allowing him to advance to 3rd base. Reed Rohlman singled and tied the score at one. The difference in the game was Franklin Labour's solo home run in the 6th, it gave the Jackets a 2-1 lead, and the game was eventually called in the 7th inning. It was Labour's first home run as a GreenJacket.

Trenton Toplikar gets the win on the mound after tossing 6.1 innings, and he allows just one-run.

Player of the Game: Trenton Toplikar, W, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Toplikar was terrific on Friday night as he gave the Jackets a huge lift. It was a career high 6.1 innings for Toplikar and he improves to 4-2 on the year while lowering his ERA to 3.09.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:05 PM vs Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (LEX) RHP Jon Heasley (8-5, 3.01 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (7-7, 3.18 ERA)

Keaton Winn will look to build on his tremendous 2019 season on Saturday night when he faces the Lexington Legends. He faced the Legends last back on July 26th at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. In that start, he went six-innings and allowed only two runs. He also had a career high eight strikeouts in that start. Winn has thrown 124.1 innings this year and he leads the GreenJackets with that number. The right-hander has prided himself on staying around the strike-zone. He has 97 strikeouts this year, to only 25 walks. Winn was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Iowa Western Community College. He decided not to sign, and he returned the following year. He was drafted in the 5th round by the Giants in 2018.

Jon Heasley plans to make the start for the Lexington Legends on Saturday night. It will be the 3rd time he has squared off against the Jackets in 2019. In his first start on June 11th against Augusta, he went six-inning and allowed three runs while getting the loss. Then, on June 29th, Heasley made it just 3.2 innings before he was pulled from the game. He allowed three runs in that outing and got the loss again. Heasley is holding opponents to a .222 batting average, and he has 111 strikeouts to 30 walks. He was a 13th round selection by the Kansas City Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft.

