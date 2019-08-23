'Birds Opener in H-Town Rained Out
August 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - Due to persistent rain and wet grounds, Friday night's Delmarva Shorebirds-Hagerstown Suns game at Municipal Stadium has been postponed.
The teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 24. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will last seven innings.
Game 1 will feature a pitching matchup of Delmarva's Grayson Rodriguez (9-3, 2.59) and Hagerstown's Tomas Alastre (4-12, 5.74). The Shorebirds' Ryan Wilson (5-4, 2.79) will face the Suns' Jackson Stoeckinger (2-2, 3.49) in Game 2. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 5:20 with Will DeBoer on the call.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2019
- 'Birds Opener in H-Town Rained Out - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Osik's Big Day Overshadowed by 14 Rome Runs - Kannapolis Intimidators
- Riley Joins Rome Braves on ML Rehab - Rome Braves
- Swanson Helps Lead Rome to 14-4 Blowout Win - Rome Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.