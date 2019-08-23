Martin, Rinehart Blank BlueClaws in 1-0 Power Win

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Matt Martin tossed six scoreless innings for the second straight outing as West Virginia blanked the Lakewood BlueClaws, 1-0, win Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.

The Power (28-32, 65-65) kicked things off from the get-go, as the leadoff man, Billy Cooke, ripped a ground-rule double on the first pitch he saw from Manuel Silva (5-6) to put a runner in scoring position in the first. After a Caleb Ricca flyout advanced Cooke to third, a Matt Sanders single plated the first run of the game and gave West Virginia a 1-0 lead.

Martin (1-0) did not allow a baserunner until the third inning, when Cole Stobbe doubled with one out, but he was stranded at second after two straight popouts. The BlueClaws (26-32, 55-73) managed a base hit and left a runner stranded in both the fourth and fifth frames, but nothing else against Martin, who finished six scoreless innings for the second straight start.

Silva also impressed in the remainder of his night, as the southpaw did not surrender another baserunner after the Sanders single to keep the BlueClaws within striking distance. The 20-year-old saw his outing come to a close after five innings while tallying a season-high eight strikeouts.

Logan Rinehart (S,1) entered in the seventh for the Power and retired the first seven batters he faced. He did not concede a hit until the ninth, when Malvin Matos stroked a single to center. Despite the one-out hit, Rinehart set down the next two BlueClaws and closed out the 1-0 West Virginia win. It is the first 1-0 win for the Power since they took down Hickory by the same score on July 2 at Appalachian Power Park. West Virginia now has six 1-0 wins this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

