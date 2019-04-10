Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes - April 10 vs. Rome (Game 6)

Please note the following New York Mets transactions:

- C Jose Mena transferred to Kingsport

- C Juan Uriarte activated from the temporary inactive list

Columbia Fireflies (2-3) vs. Rome Braves (1-4)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-1, 10.80) vs. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - Segra Park - First Pitch 11:05 a.m. - Game 6

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia defeated Rome in the series opener on Monday, 7-4. The Fireflies erased an early 4-1 deficit and pulled ahead for good in the seventh. Walter Rasquin's two-run triple gave the home team a 5-4 lead in the late goings. Reliever Dedniel Nunez was lights out from the fourth inning to the ninth. The righty struck out 10 - which tied his career high and set a record for a Fireflies reliever - over 5.2 innings.

SEE YOU IN MAY: Tuesday morning's tilt against Rome was postponed due to rain. The Fireflies and Braves will make up the game as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. on May 12 at Segra Park.

RASQUIN'S RAMPAGE: The two-run triple was Rasquin's third hit on Monday. The Venezuelan has posted back-to-back three-hit games (Sunday and Monday), tripling in each game. Rasquin has a hit in all three of his starts.

MAURICIO ON THE RISE: After going hitless on opening night, Columbia's top-rated Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio is on a four-game hit streak that includes three multi-hit games. The 18-year-old singled twice and scored twice in Monday's win over Rome and is hitting .350 through five games.

STREAKIN': Both Mark Vientos and Hayden Senger have reached safely in all five games to start the year.

K-ZONE: Powered by Dedniel Nunez, the Fireflies punched out a season-high 14 Rome hitters on Monday.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes 10 players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

