Suns Partner with Local Station in TV Deal

April 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns, in conjunction with TV10 WRNR, are excited to announce a partnership for the 2019 season.

The Suns will broadcast select home games as a "TV10 Game of the Week" on TV10 WRNR, including the Home Opener tomorrow against Asheville at 5:50 p.m.

In April, two games will be broadcast on WRNR. April 11 versus the Asheville Tourists, beginning at 5:50 p.m. and April 25 versus the Greensboro Grasshoppers beginning at 5:50 p.m.

"We're excited to partner with WRNR to bring the Hagerstown Suns visually to fans who can't make it to the games," General Manager Travis Painter said. "We believe this partnership will help spread Hagerstown Suns baseball to fans both near and far."

The Suns 2019 broadcast crew, John Kocsis, Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations, and Ray Jensen will broadcast the games on TV 10 WRNR.

In addition to the TV10 Games of the Week, fans can tune into the online stream at Hagerstownsuns.com and on the TunedIn Radio app for all 70 2019 home games and select road games throughout the year. For tickets and more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6066.

