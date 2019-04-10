Semple Fans Eleven, RiverDogs Finish a Winning Road Trip with Victory over Asheville

April 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will return for Thursday night's home opener with a winning record. Right-hander Shawn Semple slammed the door, striking out 11 of the 15 Tourists batters faced, to pick up his first South Atlantic League save as the RiverDogs salvaged the final game of the series with a 5-3 win over Asheville on Wednesday night from McCormick Field.

Semple's career-best performance marked a second straight dominating performance for the University of New Orleans product after whiffing 10 in Columbia on Friday night in his season debut. The South Jersey right-hander has now struck out 21 of 32 hitters faced in a pair of appearances for the RiverDogs (4-3) this year.

Catcher Josh Breaux returned to the Dogs lineup for the first time since Friday and broke out with a two-hit night, including clubbing a two-run double over the left fielder's head and scoring on a little league home run thanks to an errant relay throw to give Charleston their first lead, 3-2, in the third.

The RiverDogs plated a pair of key insurance runs in the seventh to hold off the Tourists (4-3), who swept Charleston in a Tuesday doubleheader to open the series. Charleston rattled off four straight one out hits, capped by Max Burt's RBI single that shortstop Tanner Vavra put in his back pocket after ranging to the third base line on a backhand play. Dogs newcomer Canaan Smith laced a fly ball to left in the next at-bat to score a second with a sac fly, making it 5-2.

Semple's lone mistake was a 2-1 pitch to Willie MacIver with two outs in the eighth inning. The Asheville designated hitter deposited the offering over the right-center wall to snap a streak of five straight punchouts for the former 11th round pick. Semple went on to retire three of the next five swinging to close out the win.

19-year-old Roansy Contreras (2-0) garnered the win on his first start since Opening Night. The Yankees' No. 7 prospect shook off a pair of first running runs to finish with five strong innings with three strikeouts.

DH Mickey Gasper and shortstop Eduardo Torrealba each enjoyed three-hit nights as the RiverDogs lineup cracked a season-best 14 hits.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs return to their Lowcountry for their home opener on Thursday night at The Joe as they welcome in the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to start a weeklong homestand. It's a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, featuring dollar beers and DJ Natty Heavy spinning the tunes in the Ashley View Pub, presented by 95SX. For those that can't make it to Riley Park, catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Yankees No. 10 prospect Matt Sauer (0-0, 0.00) gets the ball at Riley Park. He'll be opposed by Grasshoppers right-hander Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 0.00).

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.