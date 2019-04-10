6,351 Watch Fireflies Shut out Braves in Series Finale

COLUMBIA, SC - Willy Taveras pitched five shut-out innings against the Rome Braves on Wednesday afternoon. The young righty joined starter Simeon Woods-Richardson and Ezequiel Zabaleta (S, 2) in a combined scoreless effort, helping the team to a 2-0 victory in the series finale. Columbia shut out the visitors in front of a season-high 6,351 fans.

Taveras (W, 1-0) entered the game in relief for Woods-Richardson in the fourth. He surrendered only four hits and punched out four batters on 66 pitches. Columbia (3-3) pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and no walks on the day, while allowing only six hits.

The Fireflies struck first at the plate. Juan Uriarte led off the second inning with a single then advanced to third on a base hit by Brian Sharp. Uriarte then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Miguel Medina, giving Columbia an early 1-0 lead.

Columbia would score again in the sixth after Rome reliever Luis Mora walked the bases loaded. Mark Vientos - who drew the first free pass of the frame - scored when Mora balked.

The second run of the day proved to be all the Fireflies would need. Zabaleta entered the game in the ninth and retired the side in order. The closer struck out a pair on the way to clinching his second save of the year.

Columbia ended the homestand with a 3-3 record and will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for a four-game series against the Legends beginning Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Jose Butto is expected to make his second start of the season.

