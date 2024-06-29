Fireflies No Hit in 6-0 Loss to 'Ballers
June 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies were no hit in a 6-0 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Seth Keener, Luke Bell and Matt Altermann combined to no-hit the Fireflies. Keener allowed one walk in six innings where he punched out seven Fireflies and Bell went a pair of innings before handing the ball to Altermann to close out the ninth.
It was the first time Columbia has been no-hit since May 1, 2023 when three Myrtle Beach Pelicans combined to no-hit the Fireflies.
Kannapolis got the scoring started in the first inning. After Rikuu Nishida led the game off with a triple, Caden Connor lifted a sacrifice fly to left to break the scoreless tie. Connor came through again in the home half of the third inning. Arxy Hernandez earned a one out walk and then Connor laced a double to right to increase Kannapolis' lead to 2-0.
Felix Arronde (L, 4-6) worked his team-leading fifth quality start of the season in the loss, spinning six frames while allowing a pair of runs before Josh Hansell came out of the bullpen. Hansell went a pair of innings allowing four runs as Columbia fell 6-0.
Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark tomorrow at 1 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Lucas Gordon (6-1, 1.88 ERA).
