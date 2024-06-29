Three Pitchers Combine for First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in Cannon Ballers' History

June 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Seth Keener, Luke Bell and Nick Altermatt combined to toss a nine-inning no-hitter for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a, 6-0, win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis halts their four-game losing streak, getting back in the win column at 3-5 in the second half. The Fireflies fell for the first time after five consecutive wins, dropping to 5-3 in the second half of the Carolina League season.

RHP Seth Keener ignited a fantastic night on the mound for Kannapolis with seven strikeouts in six innings, facing one above the minimum by allowing just one walk. Keener also earned his fourth shutout performance of the season, providing a clean slate for the bullpen to take over.

RHP Luke Bell followed up with three strikeouts in two innings, walking one batter and keeping Columbia off the basepaths.

Rounding out the stupendous night on the mound for the Ballers was RHP Nick Altermatt, who needed just three batters to complete the ninth inning. The effort sealed the trio of Kannapolis arms into the team's record books as the first nine-inning no-hitter in Cannon Ballers history.

It is the Cannon Ballers no-hitter since RHP Connor McCullough no-hit the Carolina Mudcats on May 18, 2023 at Atrium Health Ballpark. Overall, the Cannon Ballers allowed just two more batters than the minimum necessary for a nine-inning baseball game.

At the plate, the Ballers rallied for a week-high six runs on eight hits, getting help from two-RBI nights by Caden Connor and Ryan Burrowes. Rikuu Nishida provided substance at the top of the lineup, notching a lead-off triple for his first of two hits with an RBI single later in the game. Kannapolis also earned a run on a throwing error by Columbia's RHP Josh Hansell, who tossed a wild pickoff attempt to first. The errant throw gave Albertson Asigen enough time to cross the plate to keep the Ballers ahead.

The Cannon Ballers will look to continue their momentum from Saturday's no-hitter into the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Kannapolis and Columbia will play the final game of the week at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with LHP Lucas Gordon slated to get the start on the mound for the Cannon Ballers.

Fans can purchase tickets for Sunday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.