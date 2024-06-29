Nats Blast Four Homers in 6-4 Win

June 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA - The FredNats clubbed four home runs, including two from Elijah Green, in a 6-4 win over the Salem Red Sox to secure a series split on the week. The Nats are now 5-3 (40-34) and the Sox are 4-4 (38-36).

FXBG plated a couple runs in the top of the first, on a bases-loaded walk followed by an RBI infield single from Everett Cooper III, but Salem got a run back in the bottom of the frame on an E5. Salem managed to tie the game in the second inning, with an RBI knock from Juan Montero.

Travis Sthele did his part to keep things level at 2-2 through four innings, when Fredericksburg erupted in the top of the fifth. After a strikeout, Elijah Green snapped the tie with his sixth homer of the year. Brandon Pimentel then took ball one, before yanking the next pitch over the right field wall for back-to-back home runs, and a 4-2 FredNat lead. Then on the very next pitch, Roismar Quintana made it back-to-back-to-back blasts, and the Nats quickly opened up a three-run cushion.

Salem got one run back in the sixth on an RBI ground out, but in the top of the seventh, Green connected on his second bomb of the night to make it 6-3 Freddies. It was the first multi-homer performance for Elijah Green in his career.

The Sox managed one run in the home seventh which trimmed the deficit to two runs, but Samuel Vasquez closed the door in the ninth inning on a 6-4 Nationals' win. Sthele (2-6) picked up the win, Matt Duffy (1-4) got the loss, and Vasquez earned his fourth save.

In the series finale, FXBG looks for the win behind Bryan Polanco (5-2, 3.28), against Salem's Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (2-3, 2.74) in a 3:05 Sunday matinee.

