Shorebirds Walk-off Wood Ducks in Ten Innings

June 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-45, 5-3) walked off the Down East Wood Ducks (38-35, 3-5) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in 10 innings.

After being shut out on Friday, the Shorebirds wasted no time scoring in the first inning as Anderson De Los Santos drove in a pair of runs with a two-run single, making it 2-0 Delmarva after an inning.

Leandro Arias added to the lead in the third, scoring Aron Estrada with an RBI groundout, putting the Shorebirds ahead 3-0.

Delmarva got a stellar start from Juan Rojas who tossed 4.1 innings, striking out a season-best 7 batters while not allowing a run.

After Rojas departed in the fifth, the Wood Ducks registered their first run on a wild pitch as Esteban Mejia touched home from third with two outs to make it a 3-1 game.

Jiorgeny Casimiri and Cooper McKeehan combined to shut out the Wood Ducks through the next three innings, keeping the score at 3-1 entering the ninth.

Jared Beck retired the first two batters of the ninth inning, but the Wood Ducks rallied on their last breath as Arturo Disla singled to set up JoJo Blackmon who homered on the first pitch he saw, tying the game at three.

After Delmarva did not score in the ninth, Beck bounced back and dealt a scoreless top of the tenth, leaving the go-ahead run at third base.

The Shorebirds quickly put runners at second and third with no outs in the bottom half, and Thomas Sosa finished the job with a single to score the winning run in Kevin Guerrero, giving Delmarva a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

Jared Beck (4-5) picked up the win for the Shorebirds with Bryan Magdaleno (4-3) taking the loss for Down East.

Delmarva can now win the series over the Wood Ducks with a victory on Sunday. Jacob Cravey is set to start for the Shorebirds, opposed by Kolton Curtis for Down East with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

