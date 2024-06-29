Bullpen's Struggles Continue in 7-3 Loss to GreenJackets

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs bullpen was asked to carry a heavy load on Saturday night at SRP Park. Despite carrying a three-run lead into the second half of the ballgame, the game was dominated from that point forward by the Augusta GreenJackets, who emerged with a 7-3 victory. The RiverDogs maintain a 3-2 lead in the series.

The RiverDogs (4-4, 31-42) took the lead in the top of the third inning against young right-hander Garrett Baumann. Odalys Peguero became the first baserunner by beating out an infield single on a chopper off the plate. Elis Barreat rolled a single up the middle that pushed Peguero to third and runners were at the corners with one out. Noah Myers gave the Dogs the lead with a groundball to first. Adrian Santana pushed the advantage to 2-0 with a line drive single to center in the next at-bat.

Angel Mateo opened the fourth inning by hooking a double into the left field corner. He moved to third on a bunt single from Raudelis Martinez and scored when Enzo Paulino bounced into a double play.

T.J. Nichols turned in 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his return from the injured list. Luis Hernandez came on next and worked 2.2 innings, departing with two outs and men on first and second in the fifth. Seth Chavez took over and allowed an RBI single to Cam Magee that put the GreenJackets (3-5, 30-43) on the board. Noah Williams quickly tied the game with a booming triple over the head of Myers in right field. Augusta eventually took the lead on an RBI single by Leiker Figueroa to cap the rally.

Cade Halemanu allowed a pair of home runs in the seventh as Augusta asserted control. Harry Owen blasted his first of the season on the first pitch of the inning to make it 5-3. Later in the frame, Robert Gonzalez launched a two-run shot over the right field wall as the margin reached the final tally of 7-3.

Each of the three relievers to appear in the contest allowed multiple runs. Chavez was dealt the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in 1.1 innings.

Magee went 3-4 to lead the GreenJackets 12-hit effort. Everybody in the starting lineup had at least one hit except for Jeremy Celedonio who struck out five times. The RiverDogs mustered six hits with two of them coming from Angel Mateo. Both of his knocks were doubles, raising his total to 16 on the season.

The series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. The RiverDogs will close the weekend with RHP Santiago Suarez (5-4, 4.50) on the mound. The bats will be facing rehabbing Major Leaguer RHP Ian Anderson for Augusta.

