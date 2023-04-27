Fireflies Lose Game One of Washed Away Twin Bill

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies fell 3-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets in a rain-shortened game one of a doubleheader at SRP Park Thursday night before game two was postponed due to rain.

The new formatting of the remainder of this series will be a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm tomorrow, a single game starting at 6:05 pm Saturday and a doubleheader scheduled for 1:35 pm Sunday.

Game One

The GreenJackets burst out of the gates in the first, scoring three runs off Mauricio Veliz. David McCabe struck first, doubling to right to plate Ethan Workinger. After an EJ Exposito sacrifice fly, Augusta led 3-0 prior to the end of the first.

After the first, Mauricio Veliz (L, 0-1) was able to settle down, tossing a pair of scoreless innings prior to handing the ball to the bullpen. Mack Anglin tossed the only inning of relief that was necessary and struck out all three hitters he faced.

The game was postponed due to rain in the bottom of the fifth with two outs. By MiLB rules, the game will revert to a final after four and a half innings, resulting in a 3-0 GreenJackets victory.

The Fireflies continue their road trip vs Augusta at SRP Park tomorrow night at 5:05 pm as they attempt another doubleheader. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

