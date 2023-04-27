Micro Brews Blast Cannon Ballers 7-1 in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. - Luke Adams, Matt Wood, Jheremy Vargas and Daniel Guilarte each had two-out RBI hits as the Carolina Mudcats, playing as the Carolina Micro Brews for the first time this season, picked up a wire-to-wire victory versus the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (10-7) first took a 1-0 lead in the first after getting a two-out RBI double from Adams off Cannon Ballers (11-6) starter Drew McDaniel. The Micro Brews then took a 2-0 in the third when Wood connected on another two-out RBI double of his own of McDaniel (L, 2-2).

Leading 2-0, Hedbert Perez then lifted the Mudcats to a 3-0 lead in the fourth after he tripled and scored on a swinging bunt from Vargas. Carolina later broke the game open while taking a 7-1 lead with a four-run eighth that saw a two-out, two-run single from Vargas and a two-out, two-run triple from Daniel Guilarte off relievers Kole Ramage and Pauly Milto respectively.

Nate Peterson started for the Mudcats and worked into the fifth while reaching four and 2/3 with a hit, four walks and five strikeouts. Jeison Pena (W, 3-0) finished the fifth for Peterson and went on to work through seventh with no runs allowed. Tanner Shears (S, 2) pitched the eight and ninth and struck out four of six total batters faced.

The victory lifted Carolina into a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Guilarte, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Adams, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Wood, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 3B

Vargas, DH (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 3 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Veras, F (Kannapolis): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Peterson (Carolina): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

Pena, Je (W, 3-0) (Carolina): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Shears (S, 2) (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Daniel Guilarte singles to deep shortstop. Gregory Barrios flies out to Brooks Baldwin. Daniel Guilarte steals 2nd base. Eduarqui Fernandez grounds out, Drew McDaniel to Tim Elko, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd. Luke Adams doubles to left field, Daniel Guilarte scores. Matthew Wood lines out to Drake Logan.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Gregory Barrios pops out to Tim Elko in foul territory. Eduarqui Fernandez flies out to Brooks Baldwin. Luke Adams walks. Luke Adams steals 2nd base. Matthew Wood doubles to right field, Luke Adams scores. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Drake Logan.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 3, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Hedbert Perez triples to left-center field. Kaylan Nicasia grounds out, Tim Elko to Drew McDaniel. Jheremy Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Luis Pineda, Hedbert Perez scores. Daniel Guilarte grounds into a force out, Wilber Sanchez to Jordan Sprinkle, Jheremy Vargas out at 2nd. Daniel Guilarte caught stealing 2nd base, Luis Pineda to Jordan Sprinkle.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 7th (Mudcats 3, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Layant Tapia grounds out, Daniel Guilarte to Luke Adams. Caberea Weaver singles to right field, Caberea Weaver advances to 3rd on fielding error by Kaylan Nicasia. Wilber Sanchez out on a sacrifice fly to Eduarqui Fernandez, Caberea Weaver scores. Jordan Sprinkle pops out to Luke Adams.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 7, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Luke Adams singles to left-center field. Matthew Wood walks, Luke Adams to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo strikes out swinging. Throwing error by Kole Ramage on the pickoff attempt. Hedbert Perez walks. Kaylan Nicasia grounds into a force out, Tim Elko to Luis Pineda, Luke Adams out at home, Matthew Wood to 3rd; Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jheremy Vargas singles up the middle, Matthew Wood scores; Hedbert Perez scores; Kaylan Nicasia to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte triples to center field, Kaylan Nicasia scores; Jheremy Vargas scores. Pitcher Change: Pauly Milto replaces Kole Ramage. Gregory Barrios grounds out, Wilber Sanchez to Tim Elko.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

