Rain Washes out Second Leg of Thursday Doubleheader, GreenJackets Reschedule Upcoming Games

April 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) picked up a 3-0 win against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday evening in Game 1 of their scheduled double-header, but heavy rain and inclement weather forced the second game to be postponed. Below, find information on the scheduling changes, as well as a recap on the completed game.

The teams will now play a single-admission double-header tomorrow, Friday, April 28th, with first pitch for Game 1 at 5:05. Gates will open at 4:30. The first 1,000 fans in attendance aged 18 and older will receive a free GreenJackets scarf, presented by Savannah River Brewing Company, as the GreenJackets host Red Night (Auggie's Version).

Saturday, the GreenJackets will celebrate Star Wars Day with a single 9-inning game, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05. The GreenJackets will wear special limited edition Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game to benefit local charity RECing Crew. The previously scheduled double-header will occur Sunday.

On Sunday, the GreenJackets and Fireflies will again play a single- admission double-header, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 1:35. On Sunday, the GreenJackets will celebrate Latino heritage as part of Minor League Baseball's COPA program, playing as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta and wearing special jerseys.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's games can exchange their ticket for any remaining non-fireworks gameday in the 2023 season, even with the first game becoming official. All double-headers will consist of two seven-inning games. Additionally, as part of today's postponement, Teacher Appreciation Night has been rescheduled for the next Thirsty Thursday™, which will be May 11th. For full information on promotions, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

In the game that did occur on Thursday, the GreenJackets scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. David McCabe drove in a run with a double, and RBIs from E.J. Exposito and Dawson Dimon pushed the lead to three. Spencer Schwellenbach (W, 1-1) picked up his first professional win, going four innings of shutout ball. Elison Joseph pitched a scoreless top of the fifth, before inclement weather forced the teams off the field in the bottom of the fifth. As the GreenJackets were in the lead in the bottom of the fifth, the game became official by MLB rules, with the GreenJackets picking up the 3-0 decision in 5 innings. Augusta improved to 6-9 with the win, while Columbia fell to 9-7.

The GreenJackets will be back in action tomorrow for the aforementioned double-header, with Braves' #2 overall prospect Owen Murphy scheduled to appear. One ticket is valid for both games. For tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.