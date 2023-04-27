Chavers Has Big Night, Pelicans Sweep Doubleheader with RiverDogs

April 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In a funky Wednesday doubleheader where the Pelicans played one road and one home game in Charleston, the Birds took down the RiverDogs 7-2 in game one and 8-2 in game two. The two wins boosted Myrtle Beach's record to 9-7 while Charleston dropped to 6-11.

Game One: The top of the lineup had strong performances with Parker Chavers (2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI) hitting two home runs and Reivaj Garcia (2-4, 2B, RBI) also posting a multi-hit performance. Chavers is the first Pelicans this season to hit multiple home runs in one game. Rafael Morel (2-3) also posted a multi-hit game with a pair of singles.

It was the third start of the year for Cade Horton as he allowed just one hit through four shutout innings and two strikeouts. The win went to Saul Gonzalez (1-1) after closing out the final three innings with two earned runs off four hits and a pair of strikeouts.

Both runs for Charleston came from Odalys Peguero (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI) off a two-run triple. The RiverDogs posted just five hits and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The loss went to Marcus Johnson (0-1) after allowing five runs, all earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Johnson allowed the first home run while Alex Cook gave up the second.

The first two frames were scoreless as the Pelicans scored first in the top of the third. Garcia hit a two-out double and Chavers followed with his second home run of the year to right field that gave the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach broke it open with four runs coming home in the top of the fifth. With one out and runners on the corners, Garcia grounded a single to left to score Reginald Preciado from third. Chavers came up with two runners on and blasted his second home run of the game to right field for a three-run homer to put the Birds up 6-0.

One more run came in the top of the seventh off a wild pitch by Cook that allowed Morel to score from third.

Charleston plated two runs in the bottom half as Peguero hit a triple to center field with two runners on to avoid the shutout. Jhon Diaz flew out to complete the 7-2 Pelicans win.

Game Two: Playing as the home team after the April 8 contest between the two teams in Myrtle Beach was postponed, the Pelicans continued their hot hitting with an 8-2 victory. Two more home runs came from Moises Ballesteros (1-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Morel (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB). Cristian Hernandez (3-4, 2 RBI) also brought in two with three singles, and Chavers (2-2) smashed two more hits following his game-one performance.

Johzan Oquendo (2-0) tossed three scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk. Starter Branden Noriega didn't allow a hit but walked five and allowed an earned run while striking out five in his 2 2/3 frames.

The RiverDogs' lineup failed to get a hit until the sixth in the seven-inning contest. Peguero (1-3) and Ryan Spikes (1-4) were the only two players to collect hits in the game. Charleston left nine on base while going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Game two starter Cade Halemanu (0-2) took the loss with three earned runs across three innings off three hits, one being a home run, and a walk with four strikeouts. Kikito Severino sacrificed the other home run.

Both teams opened play with a run in the first inning. After walking the bases loaded, Noriega balked to score Cristopher Barete from third as the RiverDogs took their first lead of the day.

The Pelicans answered back with a sacrifice fly from Ballesteros to center with Garcia scoring from third to even the game at one.

Myrtle Beach took control with five runs across the third and fourth innings. With two outs in the third, Hernandez singled and Ballesteros smashed a two-run home run to center for his third of the year to give the Birds a 3-1 advantage.

Three more runs scored in the fourth as Jefferson Encarnacion and Chavers both singled to start the inning. Encarnacion would later score on a wild pitch by reliever Jack Hartman and Chavers would be thrown out at home on a fielder's choice play. With two outs in the inning, Morel and Garcia both walked to load the bases and give way for Hernandez, who singled up the middle to score two more runs for a 6-1 Pelicans lead.

Morel's home run came in the bottom of the sixth as he pulled a ball to left-center field with a runner on base to put the Pelicans up 8-1. It was his first of the season.

With Charleston being no-hit until the sixth, they scored their second run in the top of the seventh. With two outs and a runner on second, Spikes hit an infield single to short and Hernandez committed a throwing error on the play that allowed Barete to score to make it 8-2. Estanlli Castillo flew out to right field to end the game.

The series moves to Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. for the fourth game with Myrtle Beach ahead 2-1.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2023

Chavers Has Big Night, Pelicans Sweep Doubleheader with RiverDogs - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.