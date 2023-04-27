Pelicans Erase Ninth Inning Deficit to Defeat RiverDogs 10-9

April 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In a high-scoring game, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans came up clutch in the end to take down the Charleston RiverDogs 10-9 on Thursday night to take three of the first four in the series. With their third win in a row, the Pelicans improved to 10-7 while the RiverDogs dropped to 6-12.

The bats stayed hot the whole game as the Pelicans racked up 12 hits in the win. Felix Stevens (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI) led the way with three hits and four runs driven in. Reivaj Garcia (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) came up with the clutch single in the ninth to tie the game. Rafael Morel (2-5) scored the winning run on a wild pitch and hit two singles in the game.

Thursday's win went to Jack Aldrich (2-0) after throwing two innings in relief with two unearned runs and three hits while striking out three, including the final batter. Starter Grant Kipp sacrificed three earned runs in his three innings with one walk and four hits allowed. Marino Santy was given a blown save with three earned runs through his two frames.

The RiverDogs picked up 10 hits with Dominic Keegan (3-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 BB) reaching base five times and driving in two. Kamren James (1-5, 3 RBI) also knocked three runs in with Odalys Peguero (1-4, RBI, BB) also bringing a run home.

Drew Sommers (0-1) took the loss after being added to the RiverDogs' roster today. He sacrificed two runs off three hits in his 2/3 innings pitched. Starter Jonny Cuevas struggled with eight hits and two walks given up with five runs, four earned coming across the plate in his four innings.

The RiverDogs opened the game with a run in the bottom of the first. With a runner on second and one out, Keegan lined a single to left as Chandler Simpson scored.

The first lead change occurred because of a five-run top of the third for Myrtle Beach. With runners on first and second, Cristian Hernandez singled to left to score Morel from second to tie the game. Moises Ballesteros followed with a single up the middle to bring in Garcia from second. Stevens cleared the bases next with a double off the wall in center field to give the Pelicans a 4-1 lead. Stevens later scored on a single by Jefferson Encarnacion to right.

Charleston got right back with two runs in the bottom half. With Cooper Kinney on second, Keegan lined a triple to right to score Kinney. Keegan crossed home on a groundout by James to third base to make it a 5-3 Pelicans lead.

Another run scored for Charleston in their next half-inning. Peguero led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a stolen base, and advanced on a wild pitch by Angel Hernandez. With two outs and runners on the corners, Peguero came home on a balk by Hernandez to bring the deficit to one.

Myrtle Beach added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth. With runners on second and third following two walks, Stevens lined a single to right to bring home both as the Pelicans extended their lead to 7-4.

Thursday night's game completely flipped as the RiverDogs plated five runs across the seventh and eighth innings. With the bases loaded and two down in the bottom of the seventh, James placed a fly ball in shallow right field for a single to score two runs. Following a walk to Ryan Spikes to load the bases, Peguero drew a walk to tie the game seven.

The lead flipped back to the home team with Charleston scoring two more in the bottom of the eighth. Jhon Diaz scored after getting on base with a single, moving to third, and came home on a wild pitch by Aldrich. Kinney reached on a throwing error and advanced to second. He moved to third on another wild pitch and scored on Keegan's single to put Charleston in front 9-7.

That two-run lead was short-lived as the Pelicans rallied back for a three-run ninth. The Birds loaded the bases with two outs for Garcia, who rolled a single to right that scored two to tie the game at nine. Morel would move to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch by Sommers to put the Pelicans back in front at 10-9.

Spikes led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and was stranded on third as the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for the fifth contest of the week.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.