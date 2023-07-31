Fireflies Holiday Lights Returns Bigger and Brighter in 2023

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that Fireflies Holiday Lights will return to Segra Park this winter for a second holiday season. Segra Park will have over one million LED lights, scavenger hunts, daily crafts for kids, holiday shopping, food, s'mores stations and, of course, visits with Santa Claus.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will return to the BullStreet District Thursday, November 16 and will stick around nightly through December 31. The lights will be closed on Mondays in November (11/20 & 11/27), Thanksgiving (11/23) and Christmas Day (12/25). Each night the lights will be open from 6-9 pm at Segra Park with last entry into the lights being 8:45pm.

"We are excited to bring back this new holiday tradition for the second year after such tremendous support in our first year," said Fireflies President Brad Shank. "Our team has been working since last January to make sure that the Fireflies Holiday Lights are even bigger and brighter with more lights and fresh new displays along with more activities this year. And the best part is that ticket prices this will be even more affordable for families to enjoy."

Once in the gates, you can marvel at the over one million lights and enjoy a wide variety of holiday and ballpark faire through our concession stands. The popular S'mores station will return to the ballpark this year with even more fire pits, and the event will host numerous holiday vendors and themed areas. New this year, there will be nightly crafts and Santa will be available every night leading up to December 23.

Ticket pricing has been reduced to $10 per person in November and $12 per person in December. Military, seniors (65+) and first responders will all receive a $2 discount. Children 2 years of age and younger are free and do not require a ticket. Those interested in enjoying the lights with a large group can contact the Fireflies sales team at sales@columbiafireflies.com or 803-726-4487 ext. 2 to hear more information about discounts for groups from 20-250+.

Those interested in being a partner or vendor at Fireflies Holiday Lights can contact Jason Haller at jhaller@columbiafireflies.com or 803-888-3044.

For more information on Fireflies Holiday Lights, visit our website here. Tickets for 2023 Fireflies Holiday Lights will go on sale in early November. A full promotional calendar and slate of events will be announced prior to the holiday season.

