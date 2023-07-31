Division-Leading RiverDogs Continue Two-Week Homestand by Welcoming Kannapolis

July 31, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs just concluded a successful homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday night. The action resumes at The Joe on Tuesday with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers rolling into the Holy City to challenge the first place RiverDogs. Fans will have a wide selection of entertainment available to them over the six days, from a nationally-recognized balancing act to a night filed with winter fun.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, August 1, 7:05 p.m.: National Night Out with Charleston Police Department/Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: We invite everyone in the community to join the Charleston Police Department at The Joe for National Night Out. The night was created to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in anti-crime programs and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. The police department will have emergency vehicles at the ballpark, a dunk tank featuring local police officers and officers will participate in several games between innings. For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. Pay attention to the field as Czabin serves as our bat dog in the bottom half of innings! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 2, 7:05 p.m. What Can't He Balance Night featuring Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: Trying to find a better work/life balance? We have someone who is an expert in the art of balancing things. Come on out to The Joe for an evening of baseball and balancing with Amazing Tyler's Balancing Act! Tyler has performed on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show and halftime shows across the country. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, August 3, 7:05 p.m.: Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanuts/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: For the final time this season, we will don our alternate identity and play as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts! Alongside Luray Peanuts, we tip our sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. The game-worn Boiled Peanuts jerseys will be auctioned in the ballpark during the game. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batter's Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, August 4, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of diva hits. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, August 5, 6:05 p.m.: Beat the Heat Night/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: We are heading into the "dog days" of summer and the heat in Charleston can be a little overwhelming at times. Luckily, we have the perfect way to beat the heat at the ballpark. We'll turn down the temperature with snow machines at the gates and a night of wintery wonder. Stick around after the game for a snowball fight in the stands! You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe, thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 6, 5:05 p.m.: Library Night/MUSC Health Family Sunday: We are nearing the end of the Charleston County Public Library's summer reading program. The children who have successfully reached their goal will be celebrated at the game! Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all RiverDogs home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

