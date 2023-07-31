Andy Garriola Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' outfielder Andy Garriola has won the Carolina League Player of the Week following his performance last week against the Fredericksburg Nationals. It's the fourth weekly award for a Pelicans player this season.

Garriola collected a base hit in each of the six games in Fredericksburg, going 13-28 with a .464 batting average. He was the main reason the Pelicans posted a league-leading 52 runs last week, driving in 13.

The outfielder smashed eight extra-base hits with six doubles and two home runs for a weekly OPS of 1.376.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Cubs in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

