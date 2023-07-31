Nationals Score Five Unanswered, Pelicans Drop Series Finale 9-8

After scoring five runs in the fourth to go up by four, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed five runs across the middle innings to fall in the series finale against the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-8 on Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Pelicans to a 55-40 overall record and 16-14 in the second half, while the Nationals moved up to 42-50 and 12-17 in the second half.

Myrtle Beach continued the hot hitting after slipping up on Saturday as the lineup collected nine hits with four doubles. Cristian Hernandez (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI) drove in a pair and Andy Garriola (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI) capped off his stellar week with three runs batted in to finish with 13 for the week. Reivaj Garcia (3-5, 2B, RBI) also provided three hits from the lead-off spot with three runs scored.

Jose Romero (1-1) took the loss after allowing three earned runs in his 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Starter Kevin Valdez lasted just under three innings with four earned runs off three hits and three walks while striking out four. Johzan Oquendo finished off the game with two shutout innings without allowing a hit and one walk to four strikeouts.

The Nationals won their second game in a row as Blake Klassen (1-3, 3 RBI) brought home a team-leading three RBI with a single and a sacrifice fly. John McHenry (1-4, RBI) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single and Johnathon Thomas (1-3, RBI) hit a sacrifice fly to complete the comeback for Fredericksburg.

After starter Jarlin Susana sacrificed eight runs with seven being earned through just under four innings, reliever Franklin Marquez (5-2) tossed one shutout inning in relief with just one walk allowed to take the win. Marquis Grissom Jr. held the Pelicans hitless through the final two innings to pick up the save.

The Pelicans stay on the road to face the Down East Wood Ducks for a six-game series starting on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

