Wood Ducks Homestand Preview

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (55-40), the Class-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Tuesday, August 1: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, August 2: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7:00 pm

Thursday, August 3: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7:00 pm

Friday, August 4: Collard Greens vs Pelicans: 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 5: Collard Greens vs Pelicans: 5:00 pm

Sunday, August 6: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 1:00 pm

The Pelicans have six of the top 30 prospects in the Chicago Cubs system according to MLB.com.

This includes three infielders, Cristian Hernandez, Jefferson Rojas, and Pedro Ramirez, and three pitchers, Jackson Ferris (LHP), Nazier Mule (RHP), and Drew Gray (LHP).

Most recently the Pelicans are coming off a series win (4-2) against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks gives 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. The rest of Tuesdays this season, First Responders, Health Care Professionals, Wildlife/Park Services and Military personnel will receive a $5 ticket with a valid ID! Their family members will receive $5 and $7 tickets must be purchased at the same time.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines.

For our remaining Wednesday games this season, teachers/professors, assistants, and county/city workers will receive a $5 ticket with a valid ID! Their family members will receive $5 and $7 tickets must be purchased at the same time.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

This Friday there will be post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9 and the Kinston Free Press.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. Saturday is Dewd's birthday! This Saturday there is a Youth Mini Bat Giveaway sponsored by Lenoir County Public Schools, Farmer-n-Dell and Dippin' Dots.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Minuteman Food Mart. The rest of the Sundays this season kids will be able to run the season after the game.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 643-5305 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

Team Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

