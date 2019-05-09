Fireflies Game Notes: May 9 at Charleston (Game 32)

May 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (9-22) @ Charleston RiverDogs (18-14)

RHP Willy Taveras (2-3, 3.90) vs. RHP Daniel Bies (2-1, 4.07)

Thurs., May 9, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 32

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia opened up its three-game series against Charleston with a 7-1 loss on Wednesday.

MOLINA'S MASHING, Pt. I: Gerson Molina started again for Columbia in centerfield on Wednesday. The 23-year-old tallied two more hits at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with a double. Molina has posted back-to-back two-hit games in his first two outings as a professional.

MOLINA'S MASHING, Pt. I: Molina is now 4-for-7 at the dish in his first two games, but that's not all. The Cuban has put the ball into play all seven at-bats. He's yet to strike out or walk.

YOU AGAIN: The Fireflies returned to Charleston, South Carolina, to begin a three-game series against the RiverDogs on Wednesday. Columbia recently faced the Yankees' SAL affiliate from April 25-28. This makes back-to-back road series for Columbia in Charleston.

NO-NO: Former Fireflies Harol Gonzalez (2017) and Ryder Ryan (2017) combined to throw a no-hitter on Wednesday for the double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Gonzalez (6.2 IP, 0 H, 6 K) and Ryan (2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 K) blanked the Harrisburg Senators and allowed just two walks.

THE OTHER GUYS: Charleston enters Thursday's game with an 18-14 record and is in first place in the Southern Division. The RiverDogs have seven Yankees prospects on their roster, according to MLB.com:

10. RHP Roansy Contreras 17. RHP Matt Sauer

13. RHP Luis Gil 25. OF Josh Stowers

14. RHP Luis Medina 29. RHP Tanner Myatt

15. C Josh Breaux

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.