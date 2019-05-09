Lexington Craft Beer Week Kicks off May 10th at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

May 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - After yet another year of amazing growth and new breweries, Lexington's craft-brewing community is planning to host the 7th Annual Lexington Craft Beer Week. The celebration, organized by LexBeerScene.com, will run from Friday, May 10th through Sunday, May 19th.

The week kicks off on Friday, May 10th with a Lexington Legends game featuring a special local craft beer tasting area where representatives from the local breweries will be on hand to talk about their products. Other kickoff events on Friday will be a collaborative beer release between Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing called Country Western Volume VII, a big beer tap takeover at Mirror Twin, experimental Alltech beer releases at Goodfella's, and a collaborative art project by West Sixth at Hop Cat. For $15, fans will receive two, 12oz. beer vouchers and one box seat for the Legends game that begins at 7:05pm.

The week, featuring special events, tappings and tastings at bars and breweries across the city is sponsored by Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling, Blue Stallion Brewing, Brewgrass Trail, Country Boy Brewing, Ethereal Brewing, Fusion Brewing, Mirror Twin Brewing, and West Sixth Brewing. This year, there are over 25 different locations around Lexington that are hosting over 50 events.

This will be the seventh year Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing have come together to make a collaboration beer called Country Western. 12oz cans and draught will be released on May 10th at both Country Boy and West Sixth at 5pm. It will then be available on draught around town throughout the week at many special events for the releases. This is a great year for local collaboration between the breweries: Blue Stallion and Ethereal have teamed up to create an English Barleywine called Equuuleus that will also be released on May 10th on draught; Blue Stallion and Pivot have teamed up to make a cider/beer hybrid called a Graf, to be released on 5/15; Mirror Twin and Ethereal have teamed up to create an Imperial Pale Lager, to be released on 5/16; and Blue Stallion and Ethereal collaborated to create Lexipolitan, a Cosmopolitan-inspired beer to be released on 5/18.

There are plenty of things for foodies this year as well. We have beer a beer pairing dinner with West Sixth at Winchell's, a beer and food pairing event with Forage Food Truck at Country Boy, an Ethereal beer dinner at Sedona Taphouse, and a food truck and local brewery event at Alltech. Other events planned during the week include special beer releases at each of the breweries, a beer cocktail competition, special rare beer releases, a "Test Batch Takeover" at Blue Stallion where interesting and experimental recipes created by local homebrewers will be featured, a homebrewing competition, a homemade beer cheese contest at Country Boy Georgetown, and much more.

A full calendar of events can be found at http://www.lexbeerscene.com/LCBW

For questions about events or to inquire about press, please contact chris@lexbeerscene.com

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.