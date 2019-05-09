Lexington Falls in Game Two to Kannapolis

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends dropped game two to the Kannapolis Intimidators, 12-1 after a 40-minute rain delay. The Intimidators now improve to 13-18 on the season while the Legends drop to 16-16 and remain in third place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League.

In the top of the second inning, Corey Zangari led off with a single then moved to second when Ramon Beltre was hit by a pitch. An RBI single by Alex Destino drove home Zangari and the Intimidators led, 1-0.

The runs continued in the top of the fifth inning. Alex Destino led off with a triple then scored on an RBI single by Ian Dawkins. Lenyn Sosa blasted a two-run homer to left field, extending Kannapolis' lead 4-0.

Dawkins led off the seventh inning with a solo home run to left field. Romy Gonzalez then lined a single to left field and scored on an RBI double to left field by Bryce Bush. The Intimidators led 7-0 after the top of the seventh.

Lexington scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Chase Vallot doubled to left field then moved to third on a single by Reed Rohlman. A sacrifice fly to right field by Juan Carlos Negret brought home Vallot and the Legends were on the board, 7-1.

Kannapolis plated five more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Alex Destino led off with a single to right field then scored on an RBI single by Jhoandro Alfaro. He then moved to second a single by Dawkins. A two-run double by Sosa cleared the bases, but the Intimidators weren't done yet. Sosa moved to third on a single by Gonzalez. An RBI double to left field by Bryce Bush plated Sosa. A sacrifice fly by Zangari then scored Gonzalez and Kannapolis was able to hold on to the 12-1 victory.

Jonathan Stiever was awarded the victory, tossing 7.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight. Jon Heasley was given the loss for Lexington, pitching 5.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five.

The Legends and Intimidators meet for the rubber match tomorrow, Friday May 10 at 7:05pm. LHP Kris Bubic (3-0, 1.69 ERA) will be on the bump for Lexington to face Kannapolis' LHP Taylor Varnell (2-1, 3.03 ERA).

