Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns continue their three-game set with the Lakewood BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium tonight at 7:05 p.m. LHP Tim Cate (2-2, 1.62 ERA) starts on the bump for Hagerstown and Lakewood throws southpaw Jhordany Mezquita (1-2, 6.52 ERA).

SUNS LOSE OPENER IN EXTRAS: The Suns just could not get the offense going in a 2-1 loss to the Lakewood BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium Wednesday night. With Ben Pelletier at third, Carlos De La Cruz popped a single into right field to score the go-ahead run in the tenth off Ryan Tapani. Despite a single to lead-off the tenth, Hagerstown were unable to score on BlueClaw pitcher Tyler Carr. After Trey Vickers bunted in a fielder's choice to retire the lead runner at third, Cody Wilson struck out looking at a pitch at the knees on the outside corner before Justin Connell flew out to left field to end the game. Hagerstown scored their lone run in the seventh inning to tie the game 1-1 off a Omar Meregildo moonshot, his second homer of the season.

ARMS DEALING: After allowing 10 or more runs in back-to-back outings against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the pitching staff rebounded on the seven-game road trip. In those seven games, the starters logged four quality starts and twice had worked five or more innings, allowing just one run, but didn't go the six required for a quality start. Joan Adon continued that torrid stretch in the Suns home game last night, spinning six one-run innings to earn his first-career quality start. The staff as a whole has a 2.74 ERA with 61 strikeouts across 72.1 innings in their last eight games.

QUALITY INSPECTION: After Adon worked his first-career quality start Thursday, the Suns are just 3-7 in 10 games where starters toss a quality start. The Suns finished the four game series against Augusta last week with two of those wins.

QUALITY CATE: The University of Connecticut-product has now issued four consecutive quality starts dating back to April 16. In that time frame, the Suns are 2-2, but he has worked 24 innings, allowing just four runs (1.50 ERA) while fanning 27 batters. The southpaw also leads the Suns in ERA (1.62), WHIP (0.90), wins (2), strikeouts (39) and innings pitched (33.1). The 2018 second round pick pitched in four games for Hagerstown last year and fininshed with 19 strikeouts in 21 innings to pair with a 5.57 ERA.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: While Justin Connell didn't join the Suns until April 15, his presence has certainly been felt since being activated from Extended Spring Training. The 2017 11th round pick from Plantation Florida has the 2nd-highest batting average on the team, a .328 mark. Connell is hitting with a slash line of .328/.427/.531 in 18 games in the South Atlantic League.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs Wednesday, Lara now has hit five of his team-high six homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his six homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year. In the four games that Lara played against the Tourists prior to this series at McCormick Field, he knocked a pair of homers and drove in four runs.

SUN SPOTS: After finishing yesterday's game 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, the Suns are hitting .244 with runners in scoring position this season.

