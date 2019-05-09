Vientos and Uriarte Smash Homers, Columbia Falls in Middle Game

May 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





CHARLESTON, SC - For the first time this season, Columbia bashed multiple homers in a game. The power surge wasn't enough to sink the RiverDogs on Thursday, though. The Fireflies dropped the middle game of the series, 6-3. Columbia can bounce back and avoid the series sweep with a win on Friday.

First, it was Mark Vientos who shattered a pitch from Charleston (19-14) starter Daniel Bies over the right-center field wall in the first frame. Vientos went yard just moments after Brian Sharp singled and the visitors quickly took a two-run lead.

Columbia (9-23) lost the lead in the third inning, but Juan Uriarte tied things up with a solo blast in the sixth. The laser was Uriarte's first of the season and - after missing all but one game in 2018 due to an injury - his first since August 24, 2017. Columbia's catcher now has back-to-back multi-hit games since his return from extended spring training on Monday.

Chase Chambers also finished with two singles on Thursday. The first baseman is hitting a respectable .267 in nine starts this season.

Fireflies starter Willy Taveras (L, 2-4) battled through 6.1 innings. The right-hander allowed just three earned runs and struck out six. Taveras didn't walk anyone.

Charleston's Anderson Munoz (W, 1-1) picked up the win.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Top 1: Mark Vientos blasts two-run homer. COL 2, CHS 0

Bottom 1: Josh Stowers' sacrifice fly scores Brandon Lockridge from third base. COL 2, CHS 1

Bottom 3: Wilkerman Garcia and Josh Breaux strike RBI doubles. CHS 3, COL 2

Top 6: Juan Uriarte blasts his first dinger of the season. COL 3, CHS 3

Bottom 7: Lockridge knocks in a run when he grounds out to third ... Stowers doubles in a run ... Garcia scores on a passed ball. CHS 6, COL 3

The Fireflies must win on Friday to ward off the sweep. First pitch between Columbia and Charleston is scheduled for 7:05 ET at Joe Riley Park. Right-hander Colin Holderman (1-0, 1.80) starts for the Fireflies and will toe the rubber against RiverDogs righty Luis Gil (1-1, 1.23).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.