Fireflies Game Notes: July 21 at Greenville (Game 97)

Columbia Fireflies (14-16, 38-58) @ Greenville Drive (14-16, 46-54)

RHP Jaison Vilera (3-6, 5.00) vs. RHP Chris Machamer (3-6, 5.38)

Sun., July 21, 2019 - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC) - First Pitch 3:05 p.m. - Game 97

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia snapped its five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Greenville on Saturday evening. Some timely hitting and strong pitching helped the Fireflies taste victory for the first time since Sunday. Jose Medina and Ronny Mauricio led the offensive attack and combined for five hits. Both Mauricio and Medina doubled in the win.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The Fireflies must win on Sunday to split the series. Columbia can get back to a game below .500 with the win and perhaps just two games out of first if Augusta losses, too.

MEDINA'S MASHING: Jose Medina is having his best stretch at the plate this season. Not only has the outfielder hit safely in five straight games, but he's also tallied three straight multi-hit games. He's recorded three doubles, two homers and three RBI over his last five games as well.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio collected three more hits on Saturday in Greenville, including a double. The shortstop has five hits against the Drive in two games and has also scored four runs. Mauricio is fifth in the South Atlantic League with 99 hits. The Mets prospect is on pace for *137 hits this season with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS, Pt. II: Mauricio leads the team with 24 multi-hit games. Saturday was his fourth three-hit game of the year.

GOING DEEP: The Fireflies have homered in five of the last seven games. In fact, Columbia has totaled seven in those seven games:

FIREFLIES HOMERS THIS WEEK

July 19 @ Greenville - Jose Medina

July 18 @ Greenville - Jose Medina

July 17 @ West Virginia - Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton

July 16 @ West Virginia - Shervyen Newton

July 14 vs. Charleston - Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton

THE OTHER GUYS: The Drive have been a Red Sox affiliate since the franchise's inception in 2005. The following Boston prospects are currently on Greenville's roster:

1. INF, Tristian Casas 20. RHP, Alex Scherff

14. INF, Branden Howlett 23. RHP, Brayan Bello

Casas was the Red Sox first round draft choice (26th overall) in 2018 and signed for approximately $2.5 million.

