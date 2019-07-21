Greensboro Avoids Sweep, Beat Jackets 6-3

July 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (53-46, 17-14) fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (60-39, 16-14) by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday. The loss snaps the GreenJackets five-game winning streak and Augusta ends the seven-game homestand with a 5-2 record.

For the 2nd consecutive night, Ji-Hwan Bae led the game off with a double. GreenJackets starting pitcher Adam Oller finished the first inning with three strikeouts, but Luke Magieri doubled with two outs to give Greensboro a 1-0 advantage. In the 2nd inning, Greensboro added another run with a solo home run from Justin Harrer. A 443-foot shot to left field extended the lead to 2-0.

In the 4th inning, Greensboro scored four runs to break the game open. A Harrer single scored one-run to extend the lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, Bae's infield single scored another run extending the lead to 4-0. The last runs to score in the inning came on a Fabricio Macias two-RBI single, and the Jackets trailed 6-0.

Oller went five-innings and allowed six runs, but only three were earned. He ended his day with seven strikeouts. Jose Layer had a great day at the plate. He hit a booming two-run home run in the 8th to cut the Greensboro lead to 6-2.

In the 8th inning, the GreenJackets scored another run, this time it came on a single from Shane Matheny. The Grasshoppers had just a 6-3 lead. In the 9th inning, the GreenJackets offense could not score a run, and Greensboro won the series finale

Player of the Game: Jose Layer, 2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI

Jose Layer gave the Jackets a lift with his two-run home run but it wasn't enough. Layer has been on a tear in the month of July hitting .322.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM @ Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Segra Park, Columbia, South Carolina

