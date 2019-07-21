Ninth-Inning Rally Sinks Suns

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns were three outs from victory, but allowed four runs in the ninth and fell to the Hickory Crawdads 5-3 at Municipal Stadium Sunday.

Chandler Day (L, 2-3) entered in the ninth looking for his first save of the season with the Suns (42-58, 12-18) leading 3-1. Day was quickly greeted by back-to-back singles, and then Kole Enright delivered a three-run home run to right field to put the Crawdads (61-35, 20-10) on top. Josh Jung added an RBI single later in the frame to extend the lead.

Reliever Lucas Jacobsen (W, 1-2) stayed on in the ninth for Hickory and shut the door on the Suns. The lefty allowed a back-to-back two-out singles to Jackson Cluff and Justin Connell, but got the final out to close it out. Jacobsen worked 2.1 scoreless innings overall and struck out three batters.

Jackson Stoeckinger worked 5.2 strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out three. The 5.2 innings makes it the longest appearance of the season for the Suns lefty. The only run he allowed was a Jung RBI single in the third.

Jacob Howell entered after Stoeckinger and continued to cool off the Crawdads bats on a hot day in Hagerstown. The righty tossed 2.1 scoreless frames while allowing only one hit and striking out one batter. Howell has now thrown 4.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three appearances.

After back-to-back games with at least 14 hits, the Suns offense also cooled off a bit Sunday. Hagerstown started fast in this one, with a run in the first inning. After Cluff doubled to start the frame and got to third, Jacob Rhinesmith drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

The Crawdads tied it in the third, but the Suns struck right back in the bottom half of the inning. Connell singled with two outs, went to second on a balk and then scored on a Drew Mendoza RBI single.

One more run came across in the sixth for Hagerstown. Rhinesmith led off the frame with a double and went to third with a flyout. After Hickory starter Tyree Thompson left the game and reliever Hever Bueno entered, Tyler Cropley came through with a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 game. Thompson ended up allowing three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings.

After an off day tomorrow, the Suns hit the road for seven games in Rome and Columbia. Hagerstown will take on the Braves at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and send RHP Francys Peguero(2-8, 2.95 ERA) to the mound while Rome has yet to name a starter.

After the seven-game roadtrip, the Suns return to Municipal Stadium for a seven-game homestand against the Braves and Fireflies July 31-August 6. The stretch is filled with plenty of promotions including Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, a Juan Soto Bobblehead giveaway, Sunday Funday and Summer Camp Day. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

