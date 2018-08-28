Fireflies Game Notes: August 28 vs. Charleston (Game 127)

August 28, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (26-33, 60-66) vs. Charleston RiverDogs (27-34, 60-69)

RHP Tony Dibrell (5-6, 3.76) vs. RHP Miguel Yajure (4-2, 2.77)

Tues., August 28, 2018 - Spirit Communications Park - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 127

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia stumbled on Monday night and fell to the RiverDogs, 4-0. Zach Rheams tallied three hits, his fourth three-hit game of the year. Ryan Selmer also logged two scoreless IP in his debut with COL.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Columbia aims for its third straight series win for the first time since late May:

May 29-31 @ CSC (2-1) ... May 25-27 v. GVL (2-1) ... May 21-23 v. WV (2-1)

WHAT'S ALSO AT STAKE: Tony Dibrell starts on Tuesday. He's two strikeouts away from breaking the Fireflies single-season strikeout record (Joe Shaw, 2016 - 134). Dibrell enters Tuesday's game with 133.

LATE-SEASON SURGE: Even despite losing back-to-back games, Columbia is 8-4 over its last 12 games.

IMPROVEMENT, Pt. I: Columbia has made a major jump over the last two months. The Fireflies are 11-11 in August compared to 10-18 in July. The Fireflies are hitting .238 as a team this month compared to .218 in July.

IMPROVEMENT, Pt. II: Hansel Moreno was hitting .177 just 24 games into the season. Since June 8, Moreno is batting .289 (61-for-211, 57 games). That's the best average during that span among current Fireflies.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE!, Pt. I: As a team, the Fireflies have blasted 80 homers in 2018, a new single-season team record. The Fireflies have 22 in August (22 games). That's 2nd only to Asheville (28 in 23 Aug. GP).

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE! Pt. II: Scott Manea and Matt Winaker are both inching closer to the Fireflies single-season home run record:

1. Dash Winningham & Brandon Brosher (2017) - 13

2. Matt Winaker (2018) & Dash Winningham (2016) - 12

3. Scott Manea (2018) - 11

4. Quinn Brodey (2018) - 10

YOU AGAIN?: Tuesday is the 19th matchup between Columbia and Charleston this season. Fourteen of the prior 18 meetings have been decided by two runs or fewer. None of the matchups have been decided more than four runs.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.