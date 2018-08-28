Legends Drop Game Two to Greenjackets
August 28, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends dropped game two to the Augusta Greenjackets in a close, 5-4 game. The Legends remain in the top spot of the Southern Division and their magic number to clinch the playoffs is four with six games to play.
The Legends were first to strike in the bottom of the first inning. MJ Melendez clubbed a 389ft home run to left field and Lexington led 1-0. Nick Pratto then lined a single to left field and swiped second base. Brewer Hicklen doubled him home and the Legends led 2-0.
Augusta plated their first run in the top of the third inning. Malique Ziegler singled to left field then moved to third when Manuel Geraldo and Heliot Ramos both drew walks. Ryan Kirby then hit a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield and the Greenjackets were on the board, 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Melendez struck again. He went opposite field for the second time in the game with a 327ft homer to left field increasing Lexington's lead 3-1.
Augusta then answered in the top of the third inning. Orlando Garcia led off with a single. Logan Baldwin then reached on a fielder's choice to second base. Rob Calabrese and Shane Matheny drew two walks to load the bases. Then the pitch by Robert Garcia went behind the catcher, Melendez, and Baldwin scored on the wild pitch. Garcia then tried to throw out Calabrese at the plate, but committed a throwing error. Matheny then scored during the next batter on another wild pitch. After the top of the sixth, Augusta led 4-3.
The Legends tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brewer Hicklen blasted a solo home run to right field and the game was knotted up 4-4.
Augusta took the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Heliot Ramos drew a leadoff walk then advanced to third on a groundout by Kirby. A sacrifice fly by Garcia brought in Ramos and the Greenjackets led 5-4.
Olbis Parra was awarded the win for the Greenjackets tossing 2.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Garrett Suchey was given the loss for Lexington pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Lexington's starter Jackson Kowar threw 2.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out three.
The Legends and Greenjackets meet again tomorrow for game three at 1:05 p.m. Augusta will send
RHP Norwith Gudino (2-2, 4.42 ERA) to face Lexington's LHP Daniel Lynch (5-0, 1.46 ERA). In celebration of another Winning Wednesday, fans who bring in their ticket from August 8 will receive a free ticket!
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
Images from this story
|
Brewer Hicklen at bat for the Lexington Legends
