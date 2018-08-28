Opportunity Missed; Tourists Fall in 11
August 28, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
KANNAPOLIS - The table was set. Greenville and Lexington both lost. The Asheville Tourists had a great chance to gain a game on both teams ahead of them in the standings. Unfortunately, Asheville could not pull through. The Tourists left it all out on the field but ultimately fell short to the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-4 in 11 innings.
This was the second consecutive day Asheville and Kannapolis played 11 frames. The Tourists took Monday's contest but some might say Asheville had their shot in regulation. Todd Czinege tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning with a double to deep left field.
Todd's RBI double put runners at second and third with no outs. Asheville only needed to plate one to take the lead. Kannapolis would not let it happen. A groundout with the infield in followed by a pair of strikeouts kept the game tied. The Tourists did not record another hit the rest of the game.
Asheville did score in the top of the tenth inning to take a brief 4-3 lead. Kannapolis answered with a one-out RBI single in the bottom half to force an 11th frame. Once the Tourists were held without a run in the top of the 11th, it didn't take much for the Intimidators to walk off. They used a pair of wild pitches to plate their runner from second base.
Four Tourists finished the game with multiple hits; Matt McLaughlin, Ryan Vilade, Casey Golden, and Sean Bouchard. The loss keeps Asheville four back of first place with only six games remaining.
