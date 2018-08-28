SAL Annual All Star Team Announced

Clearwater, Florida - Eric Krupa, President of the South Atlantic League has announced the selection of the 2018 Annual All-Star Team. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Team's Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters.

The Rome Braves are proud to be included in this very prestigious list. Rome players include William Contreras (catcher) and Drew Waters (outfielder).

2018 South Atlantic League All-Star Team

Manager Marty Malloy Lakewood

Coach Brad Bergesen Lakewood

RH Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville

LH Pitcher Will Stewart Lakewood

Relief Pitcher Demarcus Evans Hickory

Catcher William Contreras Rome

First Baseman Chad Spanberger Asheville

Second Baseman Bret Boswell Asheville

Shortstop Oneil Cruz West Virginia

Third Baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion Delmarva

Utility Infielder Jake Scheiner Lakewood

Outfielder Drew Waters Rome

Outfielder Casey Golden Asheville

Outfielder Seuly Matias Lexington

Utility Outfielder Zach Jarrett Delmarva

Designated Hitter Calvin Mitchell West Virginia

Most Outstanding Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville

Most Outstanding MLB Prospect Oneil Cruz West Virginia

Most Valuable Player Casey Golden Asheville

