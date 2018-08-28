SAL Annual All Star Team Announced
August 28, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) News Release
Clearwater, Florida - Eric Krupa, President of the South Atlantic League has announced the selection of the 2018 Annual All-Star Team. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Team's Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters.
The Rome Braves are proud to be included in this very prestigious list. Rome players include William Contreras (catcher) and Drew Waters (outfielder).
2018 South Atlantic League All-Star Team
Manager Marty Malloy Lakewood
Coach Brad Bergesen Lakewood
RH Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville
LH Pitcher Will Stewart Lakewood
Relief Pitcher Demarcus Evans Hickory
Catcher William Contreras Rome
First Baseman Chad Spanberger Asheville
Second Baseman Bret Boswell Asheville
Shortstop Oneil Cruz West Virginia
Third Baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion Delmarva
Utility Infielder Jake Scheiner Lakewood
Outfielder Drew Waters Rome
Outfielder Casey Golden Asheville
Outfielder Seuly Matias Lexington
Utility Outfielder Zach Jarrett Delmarva
Designated Hitter Calvin Mitchell West Virginia
Most Outstanding Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville
Most Outstanding MLB Prospect Oneil Cruz West Virginia
Most Valuable Player Casey Golden Asheville
