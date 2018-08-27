Fireflies Game Notes: August 27 vs. Asheville (Game 126)

August 27, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (26-32, 60-65) vs. Charleston RiverDogs (26-34, 59-69)

RHP Nicolas Debora (3-3, 2.95) vs. RHP Shawn Semple (0-0, 0.00)

Mon., August 27, 2018 - Spirit Communications Park - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 126

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped the series finale to Asheville on Sunday, 9-0. Columbia still took three out of four from the Tourists in the series. Hansel Moreno not only went hitless for the first time in eight days, the infielder's streak of five straight multi-hit games was snapped.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Columbia has won back-to-back series (2-1 @ Hagerstown, August 18-20 and 3-1 vs. Asheville, August 23-26) for the first time since taking two out three from both Charleston (May 29-31) and Greenville (May 25-27) in May.

LATE-SEASON SURGE: The Fireflies have won eight of their last 11 games. Columbia's offense is averaging nearly six runs per game during that stretch (since 8/12) and has 102 total hits over its last 11 games.

FIREFLIES HITTERS SINCE AUGUST 12 (COL is 8-3 since 8/12):

- Hansel Moreno (11 GP) - .367 (18-49), 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 8 SB

- Scott Manea (10 GP) - .367 (15-41), 8 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI

- Jose Brizuela (10 GP) - .324 (12-37), 8 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

IMPROVEMENT: Hansel Moreno leads off and is stationed at second base on Monday against Charleston. Moreno was hitting .177 just 24 games into the season. Since June 8, Moreno is batting .295 (61-for-207, 56 games). That's the best average during that span among current Fireflies.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE!, Pt. I: As a team, the Fireflies have blasted 80 homers in 2018, a new single-season team record. After Jay Jabs went yard on Saturday, Columbia has now homered in nine of its last 11 games. The Fireflies have 22 in the month of August (21 games). That's second only to Asheville (28 in 23 August games).

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE! Pt. II: Scott Manea and Matt Winaker are both inching closer to the Fireflies single-season home run record:

1. Dash Winningham & Brandon Brosher (2017) - 13

2. Matt Winaker (2018) & Dash Winningham (2016) - 12

3. Scott Manea (2018) - 11

4. Quinn Brodey (2018) - 10

YOU AGAIN?: Monday is the 18th matchup between Columbia and Charleston this season. Fourteen of the prior 17 meetings have been decided by two runs or fewer.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2018

