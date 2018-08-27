Johnson's Late-Game HR Not Enough
August 27, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Osiris Johnson's seventh inning home run tied the game, but the BlueClaws jumped back in front in the eighth to beat the Grasshoppers, 2-1, on Monday night at First National Bank Field. Greensboro (23-37 Second Half, 57-72 Overall) suffered its seventh straight defeat.
With the game tied 1-1 heading into the eighth, Lakewood loaded the bases with no outs against Jeremy Ovalle. Greensboro's defense worked hard to keep the score level, as first baseman Garvis Lara fielded a Colby Fitch grounder and threw home for a force out -- the first out of the inning. Jose Antequera followed with a sacrifice-fly to left field, scoring Nick Maton for a 1-run advantage.
Hoppers starting pitcher Ethan Clark struck out eight batters while taking no decision, tossing 6.0 innings and allowing one run while working around four hits and four walks.
BlueClaws starter Will Stewart opened with 3.0 scoreless innings before being lifted from the game in a planned short start. Ismael Cabrera spun a scoreless fourth, and Damon Jones took over on the mound for Lakewood in the fifth. Jones (9-7) earned the win, tossing 4.0 innings, before Zach Warren pitched the ninth to earn the save (14).
In the top of the sixth, Jake Scheiner led off with a triple and scored one batter later on Rodolfo Duran's RBI-single for a 1-0 BlueClaws lead. Clark bounced back, including striking out two batters, to keep the visiting team off the board for the remainder of the inning.
Johnson, the Marlins second round pick from this June's First-Year Player Draft, stepped to the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh and smashed a solo homer (2) to right-center field, knotting the score at 1-1.
The Grasshoppers continue this 4-game series against the BlueClaws on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at First National Bank Field. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available online at gsohoppers.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2018
- Legends Swat GreenJackets with 18-3 Victory - Lexington Legends
- Greenville Over Rome 6-2 Monday - Rome Braves
- Drive Strike Early in Monday's Win over Braves - Greenville Drive
- Johnson's Late-Game HR Not Enough - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- 'Dads Shuck 'Birds in Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Legends Take Game One over GreenJackets - Augusta GreenJackets
- Five-Run Second Pushes Power to 7-2 Win in Opener - West Virginia Power
- Suns Fall to Power 7-2 in Series Opener on Monday - Hagerstown Suns
- Warren Slams Door as BlueClaws Win 2-1 on Monday - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Rheams Slashes Three Hits on Monday Night - Columbia Fireflies
- Semple's Outstanding Debut Propels RiverDogs in Shutout Victory - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Game Notes: August 27 vs. Asheville (Game 126) - Columbia Fireflies
- West Virginia Power: Game Notes (august 27) - West Virginia Power
- Mauricio Garners South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week Honors - Charleston RiverDogs
- Power Wraps Up Home Schedule With Four-Game Series - West Virginia Power
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Johnson's Late-Game HR Not Enough
- Guenther's Strong Start All for Naught
- Hock Spins Career-High 7.0 Innings in Loss
- Shorebirds' 5-Run 2nd Topples Grasshoppers
- Preview: Rogers Ready to Roll Tonight