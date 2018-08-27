Drive Strike Early in Monday's Win over Braves

Rome, GA - The Greenville Drive's early offensive outburst was more than enough on Monday night, as six runs over the first three innings powered them to a 6-2 win over the Rome Braves.

Jarren Duran went 3-5 with two RBI to lead the Drive (36-27, 61-71) offense, and it was his first inning triple off Keith Weisenberg (2-4) that got everything started. He came in to score on an RBI groundout by Ryan Fitzgerald.

The Drive loaded the bases in the second on singles by Zach Sterry and Charlie Madden followed by a walk by Kervin Suarez. Weisenberg uncorked a wild pitch to bring home Sterry, and Duran's two-run single pushed the lead to 4-0.

A double by Garrett Benge and walks by Tanner Nishioka and Sterry loaded the bases once again in the third. Jordan Wren's sacrifice fly scored Benge, and Madden's RBI single capped the scoring for the Drive.

Enmanuel De Jesus (8-5) benefitted from the early support, but he was solid in his own right to defeat the Braves (26-34, 66-63). He put together a quality start by allowing only two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings, and he struck out seven.

Rome struck for their first run in the fourth when Shean Michel doubled home Hagen Owenby, who led off the frame with a single. They added a run in the fifth when A.J. Graffanino doubled and later scored on Drew Lugbauer's groundout.

Benge joined Duran with three hits on Monday, while Madden and Sterry collected two hits apiece.

Marcos Lantigua and Zach Schellenger combined to hold the Braves scoreless over the final three innings.

Tuesday's game in Rome begins at 7:05 PM. Left-hander Jhonathan Diaz (10-8, 3.26) takes the mound for the Drive, and the Braves will counter with right-hander Walter Borkovich (4-1, 1.98).

