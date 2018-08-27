Power Wraps Up Home Schedule With Four-Game Series

LEADING OFF: West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park one final time in the regular season to face the Hagerstown Suns in a four-game set amid a wild playoff chase with the Kannapolis Intimidators. West Virginia is 6-4 against the Suns this season, but has dropped four of their last six games played against their Northern Division foe.

ABOUT THE SUNS: Offensively, the Suns have been led by the Washington Nationals' fourth round pick from 2017, Cole Freeman. The second baseman is hitting .258 with 29 doubles in 115 games. Kameron Esthay has provided the power in the lineup for Hagerstown, stroking 10 homers in 90 games. Hagerstown holds the second-highest ERA in the league, 4.54, trailing only Asheville, who has recorded a 4.66 ERA.

FAMILY BUCK NIGHT: Enjoy $1.00 popcorn, soda and hot dogs all night long, along with $3.00 box seats and $1.00 general admission tickets as the Power kicks off their series with the Suns at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

TWO FOR TUESDAY: Enjoy two-for-one 16-ounce domestic beer cans and other special concessions items during the game, presented by Rock 105. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for this 7:05 p.m. contest between the Power and the Suns.

PETS IN THE PARK NIGHT: It's the final Pets in the Park night at Appalachian Power Park in 2018! Bring your dog, cat, snake, fish or any pet to Appalachian Power Park for our special night. A pet pass is $3.00, and all proceeds help benefit animal-related charities. Gates open at 6 p.m. for this 7:05 p.m. match-up.

TINDER THIRSTY THURSDAY: Get $1.00 12-ounce beverages and $2.00 16-ounce cans through the end of the seventh inning, presented by Rock 105. College students who present a valid student ID at the box office will receive $2.00 off their game ticket. In addition to that, you can swipe right on the Power! Several fans who match with the Power's Tinder Account can win Party Deck tickets for Thursday's series finale. Finally, the first 100 college students to purchase a ticket at the box office will receive a voucher for a free slice of pizza. The home season finale begins at 7:05 p.m., and we'll unlock the gates for it at 5:30 p.m.

