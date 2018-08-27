Greenville Over Rome 6-2 Monday
August 27, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
Rome, GA - The Rome Braves fell to the Greenville Drive 6-2 Monday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd of 1,772.
The Drive took an early 1-0 in the first inning on Ryan Fitzgerald's RBI groundout and made it 4-0 in the second on Jarren Duran two run single and a wild pitch to plate a run. In the third, Jordan Wren added a sacrifice fly RBI and Charlie Madden drove in a run giving Greenville a 6-0 advantage. Rome's only offensive came in the fourth and fifth innings on Shean Michel's run scoring double in the fourth and an RBI groundout by Drew Lugbauer in the fifth. The Braves were shut down the rest of the way as Greenville picks up the 6-2 win.
Emmanuel De Jesus (8-5) takes the win for the Drive, and Rome's starter Keith Weisenberg (2- 4) will receive the loss.
The Braves and Drive play again tomorrow evening at seven in the second game of the series. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com.
